DUI member of Parliament Florin Besimi, who is the brother of proposed Finance Minister Fatmir Besimi, withdrew from Parliament.

The decision comes after the State Anti-Corruption Commission said that Florin voting for Fatmir’s appointment would be a conflict of interest. As the SDSM – DUI – BESA- DPA coalition has a very narrow majority as it is (62 out 120), losing even one vote could be very dangerous for them, and Florin Besimi decided to resign his seat in Parliament. He will be replaced with the next candidate on the DUI list.