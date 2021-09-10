Sloboden Pecat reports the indirect testimony of a doctor from the Tetovo modular Covid hospital, who told colleagues that he saw smoke coming out from a defibrillator that was being used to reanimate a young patient. This, according to other witnesses, was a possible reason for the fire.

The colleague noticed the smoke and called up the technical team. I was notified and in the few minutes it took me to get to the Covid ward, there was already fire. It all happened in five minutes, it was chaos in there, the doctor said.

It is now confirmed that a 20 year old female patient was in very bad condition and was being reanimated just before the fire broke out. Witnesses speculated that the power surge needed for the reanimation attempt overloaded the electric wiring and caused the fire, which spread quickly in the plastic container structure. The woman is considered as the 15th victim of the fire.

The doctor also confirmed that the practice of having family members stay with the patients, while normally forbidden, actually helped save lives.