If Zaev could, he would postpone the elections scheduled for April 12, although only two days ago he was confident that in April SDSM would win convincingly. Fear of defeat and panic among Zaev and SDSM is more obvious, says Igor Janusev, VMRO-DPMNE’s secretary general, after the opposition nominated a candidate for interior minister in the interim government.
According to Janusev, SDSM, unable to find a “stain” in the nominee’s career, is seeking alibi in legal interpretations of the Constitution.
The only reason that Zaev and SDSM problematize the appointment, that is, the election of the Minister of Interior, is the attempt to delay the confrontation with the people as much as possible. If Zaev could, he would postpone the elections scheduled for April 12, although only two days ago he was confident that in April SDSM would win convincingly. Fear of defeat and panic among Zaev and SDSM is more obvious, says VMRO-DPMNE’s secretary general.
Comments are closed for this post.