If Zaev could, he would postpone the elections scheduled for April 12, although only two days ago he was confident that in April SDSM would win convincingly. Fear of defeat and panic among Zaev and SDSM is more obvious, says Igor Janusev, VMRO-DPMNE’s secretary general, after the opposition nominated a candidate for interior minister in the interim government.

According to Janusev, SDSM, unable to find a “stain” in the nominee’s career, is seeking alibi in legal interpretations of the Constitution.