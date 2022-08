Macedonia

The judge in the case related to the issuance of passports to international criminals: The police and the prosecutor deliberately left out “some of the officials”

Judge Olja Ristova, who handled the “Dvojnik” case in relation to the issuance of 215 Macedonian passports to international criminals, says that the police and the prosecutor prepared the case selectively, deliberately omitting “some of the officials”. Ristova points out that...