A female coronavirus patient from Gostivar was discharged from the hospital after she was filmed fleeing through a window.

Despite strict orders that patients must remain in their rooms, the patient kept walking through the corridors, and eventually popped out to a near-by bakery after being unsatisfied with the hospital lunch, potentially spreading the virus in the hard hit city along the way.

Doctor Ratko Naumovski said that he had the woman discharged after the latest incident.