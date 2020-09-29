Prosecutor Fatime Fetai, one of the top persons of the now dismantled, partisan Special Prosecutor’s Office (SPO), justified her decision to allow end the prosecution against former VMRO member of Parliament Daniela Rangelova in the trial over the 2013 protests in downtown Skopje. The charges against Rangelova were withdrawn just days before the sentencing, to no surprise, as Rangelova now openly supports the SDSM led Government and works to create factions in the opposition.

The criminal code allows that, if the perception of the case is altered during the questioning, the prosecution alters its positon. The evidence painted a different picture of Daniela Rangelova, and we as the prosecution decided to withdraw our charges, Fetai said.

Former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski, who was the most constant target of the SPO, was sentenced to a year and half in prison. Former Transportation Minister Mile Janakieski and other defendants were given suspended sentences. Fetai announced she will appeal the verdict and demand tougher sentences.