In her closing arguments in the “Monster” case for the Smilkovsko Lake massacre, prosecutor Fatime Fetai emphasized that the wiretapped conversations, due to which the SPO assumed jurisdiction over the case and it was returned to the beginning, did not reveal a new or different truth about the five-fold murder.

She stressed that despite the fact that Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, who from the position of leader of the then largest opposition party, publicly said that the wiretapped conversations would reveal the truth about “Monster”, doubts were dismissed that there is another truth, which, in one way, the public was drawn to.