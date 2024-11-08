Deputy Prime Minister for good governance Arben Fetai met with EU officials in Brussels to discuss Macedonia’s practices in the fight against corruption, as well as the country’s stalled EU integration.

We received clear messages that there is currently a momentum that we continue on our European path and integrate the Western Balkans in the EU. It is unfortunate that these circumstances came after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and now all in Brussels and the European capitals understand the importance of this momentum, Fetai said, adding that Macedonia must take advantage of it.

The Deputy Prime Minister met with members of the European Parliament active on the Balkans. He emphasized that the situation with corruption is alarming, especially due to the misrule by the DUI party, and the changes to the criminal code that DUI initiated.

During his visit, Fetai said that he received death threats to his official email. He accused the populist Levica party of radicalizing citizens with its pro-Russian rhetoric, leading to these threats.