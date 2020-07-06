Former special prosecutor Fatime Fetai went into isolation after her colleague from the prosecution, Gavril Bubevski, tested positive test for the coronavirus, “Republika” has learned unofficially.

The trial in “Monster” case scheduled for Monday, has been postponed for August 26 due to announced absence of the public prosecutor.

Both Fetai and Bubevski are working on this case.

The last trial in the case took place on Friday, when a retired Interior Ministry inspector testified, who with a colleague of his found the car in which the killers fled the Smilkovsko Lake massacre.

“Republika” tried to contact Fetai to find out if she was in isolation due to her contact with Bubevski on Friday, but failed to reach the prosecutor.

Judge on the case is Ognen Stavrev, for whom there is still no information whether he will go into self-isolation.