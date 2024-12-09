Few citizens can be seen joining the protest post that DUI set up in front of the Constitutional Court, demanding that the court does not strike down the controversial law on the use of languages.

DUI is trying to whip up ethnic tensions over this issue, alleging that the Court is undermining Albanian ethnic rights (even though most of the justices were elected by DUI and their partners SDSM). DUI and their coalition partners said that their party leaders will join the protest, in an attempt to beef up support.

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski responded that DUI is trying to cause tensions because of the numerous corruption investigations against its leadership. Interest in joining the protests is likely to go down even further, as the US State Department put top DUI official Artan Grubi on its black list for his interference in the work of the judiciary.