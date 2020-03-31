A field hospital was set up in the Mother Teresa clinical complex in Skopje, next to the Infectious Diseases Clinic where coronavirus patients are treated.
The tents will be linked directly to the clinic and will be used to house patients in case room runs out in the main building.
This is a Roll 2 field hospital equipped for surgeries. It was secured as a donation from Norway in 2012 and is worth two million EUR, said then Deputy Defense Minister Emil Dimitriev, who also reminded the public that the addition of the hospital for the needs of the Macedonian military was much criticized at the time. “It’s good that we have it and I hope we have no need for it”, Dimitriev added.
