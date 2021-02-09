The National Immunization Plan against Covid-19 envisages the so-called field vaccination, intended for rural areas and retirement homes.

As the President of the Immunization Committee, prof. Dr. Aleksandra Grozdanova, told TV Telma, this plan was made in order to bring the healthcare service closer to the citizens.

It is no coincidence that we chose the existing immunization network, because we saw that the infrastructure set up with regular vaccination in this way works. We currently have the so-called field vaccination, not only in rural areas but also in retirement homes, where the service should be closer to the patient. These people, who enter the risk population, ie in the priority group, which will be included, will be contacted, said Grozdanova, who said that she expects family doctors to be involved in this activity.

Grozdanova emphasizes that the national plan envisages vaccination against Covid-19 to be made available to everyone.