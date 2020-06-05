Fifteen families make up about 90 percent of new COVID-19 cases, shows a cluster analysis of new patients.

According to Health Minister Venko Filipce, this shows that transmission is within these clusters, however, new sporadic cases are a proof that the virus is here and spreading.

We clearly have a second wave as a result of failure to comply with measures on gatherings and grouping, which has also been confirmed by detailed coronavirus surveys. However, the spike in new cases is expected due to the testing method applied in the past days, Filipce told a press conference on Friday.

He pointed out that this wave is expected to last for a very short time, but utmost caution is still exercised.

Among the new cases are 11 healthcare workers from the Skopje-based “8 September” hospital and two healthcare workers from the Clinic for Gynecology and Obstetrics.

Filipce added that there is a huge number of asymptomatic carriers and cases that show mild symptoms. However, he added, this is not to downplay the virus threat and severity, as there are also patients with severe symptoms.

According to the Health Minister, the decision for restrictions is justified, and the Commission on Infectious Diseases will carry out a detailed analysis over these two days, to be followed by a meeting on Sunday where next steps will be discussed.