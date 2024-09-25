A patient from Strumica was hospitalized at the Infectious Diseases Clinic due to complications from the viral West Nile fever, which is transmitted by mosquitoes, Sitel reported.

He is the fifth case of someone infected with this disease that has been registered in the country. The 62-year-old man was referred to the clinic by his family doctor. During the examination, the patient was in poor health and had neurological symptoms.

There is no information on whether he traveled outside of Macedonia, the director of Infectivna, Dr. Fadil Cana, tells Sitel.

At the time of admission, the patient had high blood pressure and in consultation with cardiologists, the condition was brought under control.

Nine days ago, a 78-year-old resident of the municipality of Cheshinovo-Obleshevo died of complications related to the virus. In April and July, the Institute of Public Health recorded two cases of West Nile fever, which were imported cases, while the patient tested in August did not travel outside the country.