The fight for profit for the government is more important than the fight for clean air and the prosecution has an obligation to initiate proceedings because there are suspicions of a crime, said MP and member of the EC of VMRO-DPMNE, Antonio Milososki answering a journalist question about the IRL investigation into air pollution and use of fuel oil dangerous to health by companies close to SDSM.

What can be noticed with the current government is that the fight for profit is more important to them than the fight for clean air. Pollution does not interest them as much as it does how companies close to the government and government officials, current and former, can make a profit in some illegal way, Milososki said.

Milososki emphasized that it is the job of not only those who deal with ecology and citizens who want a cleaner environment, but also the obligation of the prosecution to launch a special investigation because there are suspicions of a crime.