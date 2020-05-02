The Minister of Health, Venko Filipce, said Saturday on TV “Telma” that a date will be set for the elections only when the Commission for Infectious Diseases approves it.

He stressed that also other future proposals will be based on expert arguments, analysis of the number of patients, the newly diagnosed, the number of patients both in hospitals and treated at home.

According to him, the measures are well-dimensioned, as evidenced by the fact that now every day there are less diagnosed patients, less patients being treated and more recovered than active cases.