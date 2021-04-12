A batch of 2,000 doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine has arrived at the airport in Sofia. It is expected to arrive in the country later in the day, Health Minister Venko Filipce announced on Monday.

This donation, as the minister pointed out, is from the United Arab Emirates.

He expressed gratitude for the commitment of Ambassador Abdulkadir Memedi and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani to provide a donation in a short period of time. The symbol of this health crisis is solidarity, wrote Filipce.