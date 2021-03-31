Health Minister Venko Filipce assures that 300,000 vaccines will arrive in Macedonia by the end of April.

Pfizer has offices in Serbia, and that may be the reason why the country was able to procure vaccines first. There are vaccines in Albania that arrived from Pfizer, Covax, and arrived through Turkey. By the end of this month, we expect close to 300,000 vaccines, 200,000 from China, 76,000 via Covax, and 25,00 from the EU. That is definitely the plan, once immunization starts, it will not stop, Filipce said on TV 21 on Tuesday.