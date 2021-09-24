For the time being, there are no new restrictions in addition to the citizens required to present a proof of being vaccinated with at least one dose to attend events or to go to restaurants. A measure will be introduced in mid-October which covers only fully vaccinated citizens, Health Minister Venko Filipce said Friday.
He pointed out that it is a measure introduced by all countries in Western Europe for travel, entry at borders, events, restaurants, etc.
We are following the recommendations of international bodies, experiences of some other countries in Western Europe, US, Canada, etc. and here are clear the recommendations that the elderly citizens, those we want to protect because they have the largest number of chronic diseases are that category of citizens who after six months of receiving the second dose of the vaccine will be able to receive a third booster shot, he said.
