Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce confirmed that there are five new coronavirus patients in Macedonia. Four of them are the doctors and nurses that were infected while working with patients in Debar – the hotbed of the epidemic.

Additionally, a plane landed in Skopje from Brussels with several passengers who have flu like symptoms. All the passengers will be screened and those with symptoms will be taken to the Infectious Diseases Clinic in Skopje. It’s still being decided whether the remaining passengers will be allowed to self-isolate at home, or will be sent into mandatory group isolation. Meanwhile, the Government is finally moving to close the borders for all foreign citizens, excepting diplomats.