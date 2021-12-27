Health Minister Venko Filipce says no additional restrictions are needed neither due to the COVID-19 Omicron variant nor any other variants.

According to Filipce, it is important for the citizens to adhere to the existing measures, not to gather in large numbers in a small space, to wear face masks where necessary and to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Filipce says that it is good that the health system is not overwhelmed and that it would be good for the situation to remain that way.

There is no other registered Omicron case Macedonia. So far, the latest variant of the coronavirus has been detected in a man who came from Great Britain.