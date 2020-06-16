Following the announced date for the early parliamentary elections, Health Minster Venko Filipce urged all political actors to be responsible during entire election process without endangering people’s health.

In regard to agreed date for the elections, I would like to send a message to all political parties and stakeholders participating in the election process. I urge all candidates, parties, activists, all those who will be part of the campaign, without exception, to be responsible and to respect all coronavirus protocols. The politics must not be put before the people’s health, Filipce said.

He also urged all election-related activities to be tailored in line with the recommendations, expressing expectation that all political parties would agree on how to conduct the campaign and prioritize activities that will not endanger the people’s health.