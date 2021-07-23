Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce said that the vaccination rate is picking up, and that “almost one percent of the population was vaccinated today”.

Macedonia has outdated population statistics, but Filipce is probably referring to a number of about 20,000 doses. Normally, on a good day, about 15,000 doses would be issued.

After a very slow rollout, Macedonia now has a stockpile of Sinovac vaccines, and also receives deliveries of Pfizer vaccines, so public hospitals are open for no-appointment vaccinations.