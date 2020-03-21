Venko Filipce, the minister of health and the profiteering SDSM in three days told three different lies about ventilators, VMRO-DPMNE was right about the procurement of ventilators, according to a statement from the main opposition party VMRO DPMNE.

The tender was annulled because it would have been an obvious crime, VMRO-DPMNE was right about the tender for the procurement of ventilators, and public reaction stopped the crimes worth millions. VMRO-DPMNE was right about the tender in healthcare, says VMRO-DPMNE.

According to VMRO-DPMNE, in a state of emergency and a worldwide coronavirus epidemic, the criminal gang in power, instead of dealing with the protection of citizens’ health, is dealing with criminal tenders privately, millions of commissions and classic profiteering.