Health Minister Venko Filipce, met Monday with the heads of the largest religious communities in Macedonia, to whom he told that the group gatherings of believers during the upcoming religious holidays pose a risk to the current coronavirus situation.

Today I met with the head of the Macedonian Orthodox Church – Ohrid Archbishopric, Archbishop of Ohrid and Macedonia, H.H. Stefan., and the head of the Islamic Religious Community, Reis-ul-Ulema h.hfz. Shaqir ef. Fetahu. At the meeting we talked about the current coronavirus situation and I pointed out the risks posed by the grouping of believers indoors during the upcoming religious holidays. We agreed that all stakeholders should actively contribute to the fight against the pandemic and we agreed on intensive communication in the coming period, said Filipce.