New, additional measures will be introduced to limit the movement of people over 65 and up to 18, Health Minister Venko Filipce announced at Sunday’s press conference that the Commission on Infectious Diseases will propose new measures to the government protect the risk groups.

Yesterday we imposed restriction of the movement of all citizens from 9 pm to 6 am. New, additional measures will be proposed to protect the risk groups. Movement of people over 65 years of age, apart from the curfew, will be also restricted during the day, except in the morning. There will also be measures for those who are not at risk but who are spreading the virus, and those are young people up to 18 years of age, Filipce said.