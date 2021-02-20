Health Minister Venko Filipce said Saturday that more COVID-19 vaccines are expected to arrive in the country by the end of February.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the modular hospital as part of the Veles General Hospital, he said that close to 95,000 citizens have registered via vakcinacija.mk app or through their family practitioners for COVID-19 vaccine.

Of those, 44,000 are people over 70 with chronic illnesses and they are the priority group that will be vaccinated right after the health workers. As soon as other vaccines arrive, they will be distributed to all stations in the country and the mass vaccination drive will begin, Filipce said.

Answering a journalist question, Minister Filipce said that it will be estimated if batches of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine should be procured. Yesterday, a Health Ministry team held a meeting with a competent company in terms of expert analyzes, he stated.