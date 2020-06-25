Minister of Health Venko Filipce denied Thursday the statement of the Director of the Public Health Center Arben Ziberi that he personally interfered with the Commission for Infectious Diseases to open the borders, and pointed out that he will consult with lawyers if the director can be replaced immediately today.

I read the statement. It is absolutely untrue. First, director Ziberi is not a member of the Commission. I think this is some kind of pre-election rhetoric, and it’s cheap and bad, and I don’t think the director will get anything with this statement, Filipce said in response to a reporter’s question.

He added that in the past period, the Commission for Infectious Diseases has been working exclusively on the basis of medical indicators, medicine as a science, epidemiology and such a statement, according to him, is not befitting to a doctor.