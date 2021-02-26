The Minister of Health, Venko Filipce, said Friday that the country’s healthcare system is handling the coronavirus pandemic, which started spreading in our country a year ago, well.

We are handling the coronavirus well. We are now in a trend in which there is an increase in the number of infections according to the latest calculations. We cannot be sure if this is momentarily the case or it will resume. About 70% of the newly diagnosed patients are infected with the so-called British virus variant. The situation will be analyzed over the weekend and we will see if restrictive measures will be recommended. As for the arrival of the Chinese vaccines in Macedonia, it may be delayed for several days, says Filipce.