The nationwide 10 pm – 5 am curfew imposed in Macedonia is set to remain in force, but if the situation worsens, additional restrictions are possible, said the Minister of Health Venko Filipce. He told TV Sitel that the previous two-week curfew helped stabilize the situation, and that he exact effects will be known during next week.

Based on the latest figures of newly diagnosed cases, based on the number of patients admitted to hospitals in recent days and based on the number of available beds that we have increased with management and redistribution, we decided that the nationwide 10 pm – 5 am curfew will remain in force, and we will discuss possible additional restrictions over the course of the week based on what will happen in the coming days, said Filipce.