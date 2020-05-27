We are currently making coordinations at the level of the neighboring countries, we are in a daily communication with Albania, Greece and Bulgaria on how the opening of the borders will take place. One of the proposals is next week to open borders for trips of family members or for official, economic interest within these countries, and further in the period that follows, after June 15, to fully open borders, Health Minister Venko Filipce said Wednesday on the “Top tema” show.

He said that there was an ongoing discussion of whether coronavirus testing is necessary for people traveling across the border.