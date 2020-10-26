The Minister of Health Venko Filipce after the meeting with the Commission for Infectious Diseases pointed out that curfew is not a solution, but it is necessary for the citizens to respect the measures.

Regarding the high number of Covid-19 deaths, Filipce points out that many of them had other chronic diseases.

A huge percentage of patients had a severe form of another chronic disease, over 85% had other medical conditions. Many come to the hospital too late, says Filipce.

He added that a meeting is scheduled for Wednesday to discuss the involvement of private internists in the process of dealing with the coronavirus.