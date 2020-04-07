The Government is still not planning to introduce two weeks of total curfew. The proposal has been floated online, and Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce was asked today if the Government is considering, shortly after the terms of the curfew were made significantly stricter and the time citizens are allowed outside was cut to at most ten hours (two hours each for seniors and those under 18).

We believe that these measures are sufficient. We follow the peaks of the diagnosed cases every day, Filipce said.

The whole of Macedonia will be under a total curfew this weekend, while during work-days citizens will be allowed outside until 16h, while the young and the elderly will be allowed out for just two hours, in separate periods to avoid mixing them. The 14 days curfew would have everybody ordered to remain at home for 14 days, with the idea that would stop the spread of the virus in its tracks.