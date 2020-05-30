Since the onset of the coronavirus crisis, I have repeated one thing at every public appearance – we will defeat the virus with a lot of discipline and unconditional observance of measures. Those who do not believe in this should look at the situation in the Municipality of Debar. Debar was the first municipality to be quarantined, and today it is a municipality that has not had a single new case for weeks. This is the merit of the citizens and their disciplined behavior, Minister of Health Venko Filipce wrote on Facebook.

We, Filipce said, cannot live in quarantine forever, because it is harmful to the mental health of the citizens, to the economy, to the whole society.