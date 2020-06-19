Health Minister Venko Filipce said Friday the COVID-19 hospitalization in the country is under 15 percent, other patients have mild symptoms and are treated at home, while the rest are asymptomatic cases.

Under 15 percent of cases receive hospital treatment, others have mild symptoms and are treated at home, while the remaining are asymptomatic cases, Minister Filipce told Kanal 5.

He said that besides Skopje, the other COVID-19 hotspots have flattened.

According to predictions by epidemiologists, the Skopje hotspot could gradually flatten next week, added Filipce.

He said asymptomatic transmission is one the biggest weaknesses, not only in North Macedonia but across the globe.

That is why we have this aggressive strategy of identifying absolutely all persons that had physical contact with the infected persons, in order to put them in isolation, towards cutting the transmission chain. I believe we have managed to do this, noted Filipce.

He said the second wave has come sooner than expected because of non-observance of measures, adding that restrictions were relaxed as a result of analyses and numbers.