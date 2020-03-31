Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce said that the linear progression of coronavirus cases in Macedonia is a sign the strategy is working.

Macedonia has had between 12 and 29 newly diagnosed cases each day over the past two weeks, and according to Filipce, it’s good that the numbers are not getting progressively higher.

It’s still too soon to draw conclusions but the linear growth is encouraging. We have more or less the same number of new patients each day. That was our goal from the start, with this trend, our healthcare system can continue to service the citizens well. The peak is yet to come though, Filipce said.

So far, at least seven people have died from the virus, and 12 are considered cured. Based on the testing done so far, some 285 people have been diagnosed with the Covid-19 virus.