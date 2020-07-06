Health Minister Venko Filipce forecast 2,000, and, unfortunately, the number of Covid-19 cases in Macedonia exceeded 7,000, stressed VMRO-DPMNE, according to which this is a result of the irresponsibility and incompetence of the current Zaev government.

Instead of being dedicated to the health and lives of the citizens, Filipce was busy shooting SDSM videos, going to rallies and giving political speeches. In the past 24 hours in Macedonia, there is a three-digit number of people infected with the coronavirus, ie 115 new cases and 7 deaths. Thus, the number of deaths has risen to 341. Macedonia is unfortunately a black record holder in the region in terms of infections and deaths per million people, the party said.

The virus called Zaev destroyed the system and brought the state to its knees, the party added.