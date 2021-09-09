According to the Minister of Health Venko Filipce, the modular hospitals are safe according to all standards and procedures, and fires occur.

They questioned the quality and safety. What I have here with me is all the documentation for procurement and installation for modular hospitals, and it is all with strict standards and procedures and such projects supported by the World Bank. The investigation should determine whether whether it was used properly after handover, he said.

Such facilities are used in many places in the world, fires occur, and therefore I urge everyone to wait for the result of the investigation first, said Filipce.