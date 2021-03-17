Macedonia is still waiting for the vaccines from China and through the COVAX program, and the authorities are aware that the delivery is late, which leads to revolt among the citizens.
At Wednesday’s press conference, the Minister of Health, Venko Filipce, assured that the vaccines will arrive in the country.
All vaccines that enter the country will be safe. An expert team will handle that. An EMA meeting is scheduled for tomorrow to analyze those cases that have been re-infected with the virus. I am aware that the procurement is not going according to plan. The demand is higher, the uncertainty is great in all countries in the world, said Filipce.
Comments are closed for this post.