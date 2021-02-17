I don’t want to take the spot of colleagues that work directly with coronavirus patients. I’ll get vaccinated once other batches arrive, Health Minister Venko Filipce told reporters on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 vaccination began in Macedonia with a doctor and a head nurse of the Infectious Diseases Clinic becoming the first in the line to get the COVID-19 shot in the Skopje-based modular hospital.

The Minister pointed out that vaccines are safe, with developed secure platforms, and are the only way to achieve herd immunity.