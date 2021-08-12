VMRO-DPMNE says that Venko Filipce and Zoran Zaev have clearly shown the citizens that they are not good at anything, not even to take care of the health of the people.

On the doorstep of the fourth corona wave, instead of encouraging the citizens to get vaccinated, they are introducing discriminatory and fascist-like measures. Only if one is vaccinated can drink coffee in a cafe, if not they will sit at home. Meanwhile, vaccination is carried out in extremely inhumane conditions. Citizens wait for several hours at temperatures higher than about 40 degrees, said VMRO-DPMNE.