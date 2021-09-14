VMRO-DPMNE’s MP Antonio Milososki asked the Parliament to put the motion on the dismissal of Venko Filipce from the post of Minister of Health on the agenda, pointing out that he expects support from all MPs, ie, as he said, that his resignation be confirmed so that a more appropriate person is proposed for this important department.

We believe that this is the least that the Parliament can do, to confirm the resignation of Minister Filipce, who bears objective responsibility for the disaster, and his subjective responsibility or that of other stakeholders will be decided in an investigation by the Public Prosecutor’s Office. I suggest that this item be first on the agenda and I expect support from all MPs, because resignation as a moral act should not be the subject of anyone’s investigation, it is the resignation of a person who has or does not have a conscience, and it is not up to the Prime Minister to decide who has a conscience, who is moral or who is immoral in the country, Milososki said.

Milososki also urged Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi by accepting the motions to dismiss Filipce to show that he has a greater conscience than Zoran Zaev, for whom, as he said, Filipce is important to him for big contracts, but this is a great human catastrophe and risk in the healthcare system.