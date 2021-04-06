The measures so far have yielded results that can be seen in leveling the epidemic curve, Health Minister Venko Filipce said in an interview with TV Alsat. As he added, the transmission factor started to decrease at the level of the whole country, with the exception of the cities of Tetovo, Bitola, Kumanovo and Kicevo. Filipce also explained the justification of the latest restrictions in the country.

This additional restriction is intended to avoid additional pressure for violation of measures during the holidays. Ramadan fasting is starting, Easter is ahead of us, and we are witnesses that last year the violation of the measures during these holidays produced a huge number of new patients and pressure on hospitals, said Filipce.