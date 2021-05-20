Health Minister Venko Filipce said at the moment, it’s difficult to say what would be the policy of EU members, or of each country within the EU, outside the Union in Europe or across the world, in terms of travel in times of COVID-19 crisis.

In any case, our “green pass” will be available as of next week. It is a pass that electronically via QR code and an application that can be downloaded from any mobile phone will contain space for three data – data on vaccination and type of vaccine, PCR testing that can always be upgraded with each subsequent PCR test, and data on the amount of antibodies, Filipce said.