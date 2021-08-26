Minister of Health Venko Filipce met on Thursday with the British Ambassador to Macedonia, Rachel Galloway, and discussed the pandemic, vaccination, the scope of immunization, as well as the new virus wave.
The Minister wrote on Facebook that at the meeting they expressed hope that inoculation would take place at an accelerated pace.
We hope that inoculation will take place at an accelerated pace everywhere in the world, and that will contribute to achieve her immunity in the near future and all of us to return to normal life without restrictions and measures, said Filipce.
