The Minister of Health, Venko Filipce, wrote on Twitter hat the MPs cannot choose which vaccine they will take, after the leader of the Democratic Union, Pavle Trajanov, reacted that the MPs at the last minute were given Sputnik instead of Pfizer vaccines. According to him, the reason for changing the vaccine is people’s comments on social networks that MPs are privileged to get the Pfizer jab.

MPs cannot choose which vaccine they will take. They are vaccinated in the same way as everyone else and with the vaccines currently available and in accordance with the immunization plan. I expect them through personal example to show confidence in all vaccines that are completely safe and effective, wrote Filipce.