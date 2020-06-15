Almost all countries in the region have been registering new coronavirus cases after easing the measures, Health Minister Venko Filipce said.

Albania registered 57 cases out of 362 tests, Kosovo some 50 cases. Also, the health ministers of Slovenia and Montenegro have announced an adequate approach and testing of new cases after the two countries recently have recently been declared coronavirus-free. In the past 24 hours, Serbia registered 60 new cases.

Speaking at a news conference Monday, Minister Filipce said he had spoken on the phone with the health ministers of Albania and Bulgaria about the resurgence.

We’ve discussed how we are reacting in order to share experiences given the new cases and what measures could be possibly taken, he said.

Macedonia in the past 24 hours registered 103 new cases. Most of them are in Skopje after 841 tests were performed.

Thirteen patients have recovered, said the Institute for Public Health.

Five patients died, including three patients from Skopje and from one each from Kumanovo and Tetovo.