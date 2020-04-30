Health Minister Venko Filipce said at Thursday’s press conference that all protocols on the functioning of social and economic operators, plants, public transport are already in place.
They will be finalized in the course of next week, followed by their public presentation. The relaxation of the restrictions will be gradually implemented, in order to avoid crowding and mass gatherings, he said.
He declined to comment on studies saying the virus would disappear by June 16.
Regarding the studies that the virus would disappear by June 16, I do not want to comment. But in our discussions, it is very hard to believe that the virus might disappear, said Filipce.
