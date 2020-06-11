So far, there is no need to introduce a curfew. With the intensified controls on the ground and conducting surveys through which the contacts are determined, the clusters are known, in Stip a certain measure was introduced in which a decision was made to close the textile factories. We noticed that the measures were not observed even during the curfew and there were a large number of infected people. Now the curfew has been modified and we are monitoring the situation, said Filipce.
He noted that there was no need to extend the state of emergency.
