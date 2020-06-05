Health Minister Venko Filipce said Friday that 90 per cent of the new confirmed cases are in fact asymptomatic virus carriers and the rest ten per cent are showing mild symptoms.

For example, he said, out of ten members of the same family, only one tested positive with mild symptoms, while the other nine are asymptomatic carriers.

According to the Minister, initial results from the testings of families after the May 24-25 national holiday, and the preceding period, is that there is a certain percent of asymptomatic carriers.

As a result, we tested all primary contacts of the people infected with COVID-19, who are part of some 15 families in Skopje. 90 per cent are asymptomatic, the rest have mild symptoms, Filipce told a news conference Friday.

He noted that the disease’s virulence had been decreasing in the past two weeks.